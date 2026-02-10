Left Menu

Panjab University and UK Foundation Unite for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Panjab University has partnered with the UK's Haydn Green Foundation to establish a School of Entrepreneurial Mindset aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This initiative will provide students with structured training and digital courses in entrepreneurial thinking. The MoU includes joint promotion and student engagement activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:42 IST
Panjab University and UK Foundation Unite for Entrepreneurial Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Panjab University (PU) has taken a significant step towards nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs through a new partnership with the Haydn Green Foundation based in the UK. The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a School of Entrepreneurial Mindset (SEM), focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship.

The SEM aims to serve as an academic hub for startup development and socially relevant ventures, providing structured training in entrepreneurial thinking and real-world problem-solving for PU students. The initiative will be supported by a technology-enabled learning model designed to expand access and quality in entrepreneurial education.

The MoU, signed in the presence of various academic and official dignitaries, paves the way for joint course promotions and student activities, including competitions and collaborations tied to the Foundation's flagship programs. As part of the launch, PU has introduced three new credit-based digital courses aimed at fostering innovative and creative thinking.

TRENDING

1
EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies

EU Parliament Approves Controversial Immigration Policies

 Belgium
2
Shital Tejwani's Bail Denied in Pune's 'Elite Scam' Land Deal

Shital Tejwani's Bail Denied in Pune's 'Elite Scam' Land Deal

 India
3
Pakistan Triumphs Over USA: Stellar Show by Salman Agha's Squad

Pakistan Triumphs Over USA: Stellar Show by Salman Agha's Squad

 Sri Lanka
4
City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

City Police Stations Enhance Accessibility for All

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026