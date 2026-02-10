Panjab University and UK Foundation Unite for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Panjab University (PU) has taken a significant step towards nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs through a new partnership with the Haydn Green Foundation based in the UK. The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a School of Entrepreneurial Mindset (SEM), focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship.

The SEM aims to serve as an academic hub for startup development and socially relevant ventures, providing structured training in entrepreneurial thinking and real-world problem-solving for PU students. The initiative will be supported by a technology-enabled learning model designed to expand access and quality in entrepreneurial education.

The MoU, signed in the presence of various academic and official dignitaries, paves the way for joint course promotions and student activities, including competitions and collaborations tied to the Foundation's flagship programs. As part of the launch, PU has introduced three new credit-based digital courses aimed at fostering innovative and creative thinking.