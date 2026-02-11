Left Menu

Crackdown on Exam Malpractice: Six Maharashtra Teachers Suspended

Six teachers in Maharashtra's Jalna district have been suspended for failing to prevent students from copying during a Class 12 English exam. The Maharashtra State Board initiated the action after a surprise inspection at several examination centers revealed the malpractice.

In a recent crackdown on exam malpractice, authorities in Maharashtra took firm action against six teachers who failed to prevent students from copying during a Class 12 English examination. The incident, which occurred in Jalna's Ambad tehsil on Tuesday, has led to the suspension of the educators.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education organized the examination, and officials became aware of the malpractice thanks to a surprise inspection by the flying squad. The inspection uncovered students involved in copying at examination centers located in Rohilagad, Ankushnagar, and Shahgad.

Education Officer (Secondary) Balu Kharat has directed the teachers' respective educational institutions to suspend them due to negligence in their duties. The action underscores the state's commitment to maintaining the integrity of its educational assessments.

