Decline in Indian Students Studying Abroad Sparks Educational Reform
Recent data reveals a decline in Indian students studying abroad, with numbers falling from 9.08 lakh in 2023 to 6.26 lakh in 2025. The Indian government is addressing this by enhancing domestic educational standards through policies like NEP 2020 and allowing foreign universities to establish campuses in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The number of Indian students venturing abroad for higher education has seen a significant decline over the past three years, the Ministry of Education reports.
Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar revealed in Rajya Sabha that the number dropped from over 9.08 lakh in 2023 to 6.26 lakh in 2025, based on Bureau of Immigration data.
The government has responded by introducing reforms under NEP 2020, which include improving educational infrastructure and permitting foreign universities to establish campuses in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)