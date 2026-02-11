Decline in Indian Students Studying Abroad Sparks Educational Reform

The number of Indian students venturing abroad for higher education has seen a significant decline over the past three years, the Ministry of Education reports.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar revealed in Rajya Sabha that the number dropped from over 9.08 lakh in 2023 to 6.26 lakh in 2025, based on Bureau of Immigration data.

The government has responded by introducing reforms under NEP 2020, which include improving educational infrastructure and permitting foreign universities to establish campuses in India.

