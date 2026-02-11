Left Menu

Canada Mourns: A Nation Unites After Tragic School Shooting

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his sorrow over a devastating mass shooting at a school in British Columbia, committing to support and unity in the aftermath. Federal Minister Gary Anandasangaree is en route to the impacted community. Flags will fly at half-mast nationwide as the nation grieves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:33 IST
Canada Mourns: A Nation Unites After Tragic School Shooting
Mark Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney, visibly shaken, assured Canadians on Wednesday that the nation would overcome the tragic mass shooting incident at a school in British Columbia.

Asserting the government's commitment, Carney mentioned that Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was headed to Tumbler Ridge, the community impacted by one of Canada's deadliest mass shootings, which claimed at least 10 lives.

Carney called for national unity, encouraging Canadians to support one another in these difficult times. To honor the victims, all government buildings will display flags at half-mast for a week as the country collectively mourns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Future of FCAS Warplane Programme in the Balance: Decision Imminent

Future of FCAS Warplane Programme in the Balance: Decision Imminent

 Germany
2
Nepal's Battle Against Money Laundering: Global Lessons and Local Actions

Nepal's Battle Against Money Laundering: Global Lessons and Local Actions

 Nepal
3
Jupiter Wagon Navigates Industry Hurdles with Strategic Growth Plans

Jupiter Wagon Navigates Industry Hurdles with Strategic Growth Plans

 India
4
Drones on the Horizon: A Border Mystery

Drones on the Horizon: A Border Mystery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026