Canada Mourns: A Nation Unites After Tragic School Shooting
Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his sorrow over a devastating mass shooting at a school in British Columbia, committing to support and unity in the aftermath. Federal Minister Gary Anandasangaree is en route to the impacted community. Flags will fly at half-mast nationwide as the nation grieves.
Prime Minister Mark Carney, visibly shaken, assured Canadians on Wednesday that the nation would overcome the tragic mass shooting incident at a school in British Columbia.
Asserting the government's commitment, Carney mentioned that Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree was headed to Tumbler Ridge, the community impacted by one of Canada's deadliest mass shootings, which claimed at least 10 lives.
Carney called for national unity, encouraging Canadians to support one another in these difficult times. To honor the victims, all government buildings will display flags at half-mast for a week as the country collectively mourns.
