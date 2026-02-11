Left Menu

JNU Students Protest 'Unjust Rustication' and Fines

JNU's School of Social Sciences students initiated a strike over the 'unjust rustication' of five peers and hefty fines. The university had punished them for alleged property damage. The protest demands dialogue, with support from left-affiliated organizations, vowing to continue indefinitely until resolved.

The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Social Sciences are on strike, protesting the 'unjust rustication' of five students, including members of their union, alongside the imposition of heavy fines.

On February 2, the university disciplined four JNU Students' Union office bearers and a former president over alleged property damage during a protest in November 2025. The students were ordered to be rusticated for two semesters and fined Rs 20,000 each.

The protest, supported by left-leaning student organizations, demands the university engage in discussions. The strike is set to intensify, with students refusing to attend classes until the administration addresses their grievances.

