JNU Students Protest 'Unjust Rustication' and Fines

The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of Social Sciences are on strike, protesting the 'unjust rustication' of five students, including members of their union, alongside the imposition of heavy fines.

On February 2, the university disciplined four JNU Students' Union office bearers and a former president over alleged property damage during a protest in November 2025. The students were ordered to be rusticated for two semesters and fined Rs 20,000 each.

The protest, supported by left-leaning student organizations, demands the university engage in discussions. The strike is set to intensify, with students refusing to attend classes until the administration addresses their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)