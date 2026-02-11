Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: Delhi's Welfare Drive for Workers' Children

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced financial aid for construction workers' children's education on the first anniversary of BJP's Delhi government. The assistance supports formal education for students from primary to professional levels. Several welfare initiatives were launched, including new panchayat buildings and infrastructure projects.

Empowering Tomorrow: Delhi's Welfare Drive for Workers' Children
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
On Wednesday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the first anniversary of the BJP government in Delhi by announcing financial support for the children of 15,700 construction workers. Speaking at Thyagraj Stadium, she committed to disbursing Rs 12.40 crore to aid these children in achieving their educational ambitions.

Through direct benefit transfer, funds were distributed directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. The scheme provides monthly aid: Rs 500 for children in Classes 1-8, Rs 700 for Classes 9-10, Rs 1,000 for Classes 11-12, and Rs 3,000 or up to Rs 10,000 for undergraduate and technical students.

Under Gupta's leadership, the Delhi government has initiated various projects, such as a creche for working women and a low-cost meal program. Additionally, Gupta highlighted the adoption of the Centre's Labour Codes and lauded the registration of over two lakh workers by the Delhi Construction Workers Welfare Board. Infrastructure advancements, including 59 new development projects worth Rs 134 crore, were also announced to enhance rural Delhi's amenities and infrastructure.

