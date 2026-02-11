West Bengal's Disregard for Vidyanjali Sparks National Outcry

The Centre accused West Bengal of neglecting the Vidyanjali scheme, an initiative launched in 2021 to bolster educational resources through community involvement. Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary revealed that merely 55 of over 82,000 schools in the state have embraced the scheme.

During the Rajya Sabha session, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya questioned the state's participation, citing minimal implementation of central schemes. Chaudhary reported low volunteer engagement, with only 2,134 individuals onboard, and no completed CSR projects, attributing this to political reluctance.

Chaudhary stressed the scheme's benefits, seen by 2 crore students nationwide, urging West Bengal to allow community contributions to enhance educational facilities. TMC members contested these claims in the House, highlighting stalled projects in various sectors.