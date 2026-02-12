Dakshina Kannada: Headmaster suspended over unauthorised student trip

The in-charge headmaster of a government school in Dakshina Kannada district has been suspended for allegedly organising an unauthorised student trip, officials said on Thursday, after a video of the outing circulated widely on social media. The incident occurred on February 9, when students of the Government Upgraded Higher Primary School in Balanje village, Belthangady taluk, were reportedly taken to a private farm in Nalkoor in vehicles not authorised for transporting schoolchildren, education department sources said. Preliminary information indicates that a pickup vehicle and a tipper truck were hired for a combined fare of Rs 3,000 for what was described as an educational visit. A video purportedly showing students travelling in the vehicles later surfaced online, drawing public attention and prompting an official inquiry, officials said. Belthangady Block Education Officer Tarakesari visited the school on Wednesday to gather details and submitted a report to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Shashidhar G S. Based on the report, the DDPI ordered the suspension of the in-charge headmaster, identified as Kiran, pending a detailed investigation into the alleged violation of safety norms and departmental guidelines governing student excursions. Education department authorities said a comprehensive probe has been initiated to establish accountability and ensure strict compliance with prescribed procedures for school trips in the future.

