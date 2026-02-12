Coordinated efforts needed for safety of women in higher educational institutions: NCW chairperson

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Vijaya Rahatkar on Thursday called upon all stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure the safety and security of women and girls studying in universities and colleges in Himachal Pradesh. She was addressing a state-level consultation programme in Shimla. The session focused on strengthening safety measures for women and girls in all colleges as well as universities in the state. During her address, she highlighted various youth-focused initiatives being undertaken by the commission across the country, stating that Campus Calling programmes are being held particularly in rural areas. She said that besides this, the commission is also working to empower women associated with self-help groups and to address issues affecting them. Highlighting the crimes against women, Rahatkar said that majority of complaints received by the commission from across the country pertain to domestic violence. ''In addition, cases related to workplace harassment, exploitation, cybercrime, rape, sexual assault and other serious offences are also reported, for which dedicated special cells have been established by the commission,'' she said. Rahatkar said that educational institutions play a significant role in shaping the intellectual, social and professional lives of young women.

