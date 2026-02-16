Uttar Pradesh Advances Education with New Universities

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly took a significant step in advancing higher education on Monday by passing two bills that pave the way for new universities in Bhadohi and Shahjahanpur districts.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay introduced the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the second amendment for vote during the session. These were passed via voice votes in a session attended by the majority of ruling party members.

Kashi Naresh University will be established in Bhadohi, upgrading the historic Kashi Naresh Government Postgraduate College. Meanwhile, Swami Shukdevanand University will rise in Shahjahanpur under the Mumuksha Ashram Trust's stewardship. The state government targets these institutions to expand quality education to underserved rural areas.

