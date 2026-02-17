Manipur Board Exams: Integrity and Challenges Amidst Ethnic Displacement

More than 31,000 students commenced their class 12 board exams under the Manipur board's supervision this week, as per officials' reports. The exams are being facilitated across 39 hill district centers and 78 valley area centers, as highlighted by education authorities.

Amidst the cohort are 412 students displaced due to ethnic violence, bringing a layer of complexity to this year's examination process. The Science stream accounts for 23,146 participants, while the Arts and Commerce streams comprise 7,697 and 687 students respectively.

Security measures have been intensified with additional police deployment to maintain examination integrity. However, an incident in Wabagai Higher Secondary, Kakching district, saw students disrupt proceedings by demanding more time, reportedly tearing their scripts in protest, escalating tensions at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)