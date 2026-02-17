Left Menu

Manipur Board Exams: Integrity and Challenges Amidst Ethnic Displacement

Over 31,000 students are taking the Manipur board's class 12 exams, including 412 displaced by ethnic violence. With heightened security across 117 centers, the exams prioritize discipline and transparency. However, disruptions occurred in Kakching district as students protested for more time, underscoring challenges amid rigorous schedules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:59 IST
Manipur Board Exams: Integrity and Challenges Amidst Ethnic Displacement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 31,000 students commenced their class 12 board exams under the Manipur board's supervision this week, as per officials' reports. The exams are being facilitated across 39 hill district centers and 78 valley area centers, as highlighted by education authorities.

Amidst the cohort are 412 students displaced due to ethnic violence, bringing a layer of complexity to this year's examination process. The Science stream accounts for 23,146 participants, while the Arts and Commerce streams comprise 7,697 and 687 students respectively.

Security measures have been intensified with additional police deployment to maintain examination integrity. However, an incident in Wabagai Higher Secondary, Kakching district, saw students disrupt proceedings by demanding more time, reportedly tearing their scripts in protest, escalating tensions at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Avalanches in the French Alps Claim Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Avalanches in the French Alps Claim Lives

 France
3
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
4
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026