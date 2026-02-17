Hansraj College Student Faces Disciplinary Action After RTI and Protests

A student from Hansraj College, Parth Srivastava, contends that he faces vindictive measures after being summoned before college authorities for filing multiple RTI applications and protesting a sporting event's cancellation. The controversy arises over allegations that the college's ground was used for the principal's son's wedding.

Professor Vinod Kumar Mayla, of the economics department, confirmed the college's email invite, stating it aims to address the student's grievances. The message warned that non-compliance would attract strict disciplinary action, escalating tensions within the college community.

Srivastava accuses the administration of targeting him post-RTI queries and raising issues about the college's NIRF rankings. The administration, however, had accepted certain demands from the students' union, agreeing to release fest budgets transparently by February 14 and allow student-led fest planning with administrative oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)