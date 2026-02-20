Bravery in the Face of Adversity: Kanishka's Determined Exam Day

In an extraordinary display of determination, 17-year-old Kanishka Bisht arrived at her exam center in an ambulance on Friday, ready to take her class 12 Physics exam. Despite spending 13 days in ICU due to severe pneumonia, Kanishka was undeterred in her pursuit of academic success.

Kanishka, a student with disabilities at Khalsa School, Sector 26, showcased remarkable resilience. Her journey to the examination venue was marked with health precautions, including a wheelchair and an on-hand oxygen tank to address any emergencies. Her father, Prem Singh, highlighted his daughter's admirable resolve amidst her critical health challenges.

The young student had been unconscious for 10 of the 13 days in intensive care, following her hospital admission from a cold that escalated into pneumonia. Kanishka's unwavering dedication was supported by hospital authorities who ensured medical arrangements at the exam site, a testament to her bravery and willpower.

