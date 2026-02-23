Left Menu

Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Administrative Action

A violent clash between student groups at Jadavpur University left two teachers injured. The Vice-Chancellor announced an inquiry and disciplinary measures. Jadavpur University's community is urged to maintain peace and uphold the institution's values amid concerns over academic atmosphere deterioration.

A violent clash between student groups at Jadavpur University on Monday resulted in injuries to two teachers as they tried to intervene. In response, Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya announced the formation of an inquiry committee and promised strict disciplinary actions against those responsible for the disturbance.

As violence flared between members of SFI and WTI, university authorities expressed deep concern. The Vice-Chancellor condemned the incident, especially the assault on faculty members, as unacceptable and contrary to the university's values. He urged students to desist from provocative actions and engage in peaceful dialogue.

The university has also tightened security measures, requiring identification for campus access during certain hours. Meanwhile, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association has protested the assaults on professors and demanded steps to maintain order, citing ongoing substance abuse issues on campus.

