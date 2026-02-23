Left Menu

J-K: Shrine board launches portal for museum of goddess in Katra, invites suggestions

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Monday launched a dedicated online portal for its proposed International Museum of Goddess in Katra, seeking expert suggestions to shape the project, officials said. The proposed museum of the goddesses will comprise replicas and representations of major devi pilgrimage sites from across India at Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:53 IST
J-K: Shrine board launches portal for museum of goddess in Katra, invites suggestions
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Monday launched a dedicated online portal for its proposed International Museum of Goddess in Katra, seeking expert suggestions to shape the project, officials said. The portal, https:uggestions.smvdsbimog.org/#/museum, was launched after a decision taken during the 76th meeting of the board, held under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The proposed museum of the goddesses will comprise replicas and representations of major 'devi' pilgrimage sites from across India at Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. According to a spokesman of the shrine board, the portal marks a major milestone in the conceptualisation and development of an upcoming world-class museum devoted to the spiritual, cultural and historical dimensions of the ''divine feminine and the revered Shakti tradition''. The board has invited suggestions and expert inputs from scholars, historians, architects, museologists, spiritual practitioners and other domain specialists to help shape the vision, design and content of the upcoming museum. The museum is envisioned as a centre of international standards that will present the heritage of Maa Vaishno Devi. It aims to document and showcase the history of the holy shrine, the evolution of the Yatra, the philosophy of Shakti worship and the broader spiritual traditions associated with Sanatan Dharma. Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the board's Chief Executive Officer, said the portal provides a collaborative platform for experts and institutions to share research-based inputs, thematic proposals, archival references and innovative concepts for the museum. He said the initiative aims to ensure authenticity, scholarly depth and contemporary presentation standards while preserving the sanctity and spiritual essence of the shrine. The CEO added that the project will serve as a global knowledge centre for pilgrims, researchers and he appealed to experts, academic institutions and stakeholders to submitting their suggestions through the new digital platform.

