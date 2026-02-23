Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

Sanjay Jadhav, an MP of Shiv Sena (UBT), has raised serious allegations against the state government regarding the Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. He claims the project is eradicating the livelihoods of farmers by acquiring their lands for corporate gain.

Leading the charge in Parbhani, Jadhav stated that the project supports the easy transportation of minerals, benefiting large corporations like Adani. He voiced concerns over the lands being ancestral properties that provide essential livelihoods to the farming community.

Criticizing the state for potential corruption in compensations, Jadhav also questioned the expressway's necessity, especially considering recent road improvements. His remarks targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's earlier stance against the project, spotlighting political inconsistencies.