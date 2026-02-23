Left Menu

Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav leads protests against the Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, alleging it threatens farmers' livelihoods by acquiring their lands. Jadhav criticizes the government for supporting corporate interests and questions the real need for the expressway. He also accuses the state of corruption in compensating farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:44 IST
Sanjay Jadhav
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Jadhav, an MP of Shiv Sena (UBT), has raised serious allegations against the state government regarding the Maharashtra-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. He claims the project is eradicating the livelihoods of farmers by acquiring their lands for corporate gain.

Leading the charge in Parbhani, Jadhav stated that the project supports the easy transportation of minerals, benefiting large corporations like Adani. He voiced concerns over the lands being ancestral properties that provide essential livelihoods to the farming community.

Criticizing the state for potential corruption in compensations, Jadhav also questioned the expressway's necessity, especially considering recent road improvements. His remarks targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's earlier stance against the project, spotlighting political inconsistencies.

