'Racial abuse' of 3 women from Arunachal in Delhi unacceptable: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhis Malviya Nagar, claiming that it was unacceptable and a setback to Indias diversity.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 23-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 21:04 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday condemned the alleged racial abuse of three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, claiming that it was ''unacceptable'' and ''a setback to India's diversity''. Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and intimidation by their neighbours in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar over a dispute that began with minor repair work in their rented flat, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm on February 20, when drilling and electrical installation work was being carried out in the women's fourth-floor apartment. A purported video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media. ''The recent incident is unfortunate and unacceptable in today's world. The language used and the body language are very sad and inexcusable,'' Sangma told reporters, stressing that in a diverse country like India, people must respect one another. Assuring support for the alleged victims, the chief minister said he was willing to take up the matter ''to the highest level'' to ensure appropriate action. He appealed to political leaders and community organisations in Delhi to take serious steps to prevent such incidents. Sangma emphasised the need for greater awareness and solidarity, particularly among people from the Northeast. ''People should speak out and support one another. They must create awareness among those who may not understand,'' he said, adding that discrimination and racial abuse should not be encouraged in any form.

