Adityanath asks Indian diaspora in Singapore to invest in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state, once known for riots and curfews, has now become the centre of development, investment, and global trust. Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore, he also said that today's India is confidently showcasing its strength and capability on the global stage. Adityanath is on a two-day visit to Singapore. He secured Rs 6,650-crore investment pledges on the first day of his visit to the Southeast Asian nation. He also said that even the developed nations of the world have wholeheartedly praised the initiatives taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the welfare of 140 crore Indians and the global community. In his address to the Indian community, the chief minister presented a clear picture of ''new India'' and ''new Uttar Pradesh'', the state government said in a statement. Inviting the Indian diaspora to invest in UP, explore tourism, and form industrial partnerships, Adityanath said that the coming times hold even greater possibilities for the state. ''Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, is witnessing a transformation that is the result of nine years of commitment, good governance, and visionary leadership,'' he said. He said that the state once identified with riots, insecurity, and anarchy has now emerged as a model of law and order, investment, and development. ''By effectively implementing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the grassroots level, Uttar Pradesh has presented an inspiring example of a balanced blend of heritage and development,'' Adityanath said. He said that the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) is not merely a religious place but a symbol of India's cultural dignity and self-pride. ''The re-development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham represents the establishment of our eternal traditions in a modern form, while the holy land of Mathura-Vrindavan is the living embodiment of India's devotion and spirituality. ''The grand spectacle of harmony can be seen at the Maha Kumbh, where millions of devotees take a holy dip together at the Sangam, where everyone chants 'Har-Har Gange' in unison. This is the soul of India and also its strength,'' he said. Adityanath said that this vision and strategic execution have resulted in Uttar Pradesh's economy tripling over the past nine years, with per capita income also witnessing almost three-fold growth, according to the statement. Uninterrupted power supply and robust law and order are providing a favourable environment for investment, he said. He further said today, Uttar Pradesh accounts for around 55 per cent of the mobile phones and nearly 60 per cent of the electronic components manufactured in India. ''The Indian community living in any corner of the world, carries an unbreakable bond and affection for its motherland, which inspires all of us to contribute to India's development,'' he said, and added that India's cultural roots are so deep that even thousands of kilometres away, Indians remain connected to their identity and values. He recalled the saying of an ancient sage: 'Durlabham Bharate Janma, Manushyam Tatra Durlabham' (To be born on the sacred land of India is rare, and to be born as a human being there is a great fortune). ''Every Indian should feel proud that their ancestral roots are in India, and those roots continue to connect them with their motherland,'' he said. ''Indian culture teaches us to act with complete gratitude and responsibility toward the land we live on. This is the essence of Indian values,'' he said. Referring to the universal perspective of Sanatan tradition, he said that India gave the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (whole world is one family) centuries ago. The concept of the 'Global Village' that is popular in the world today was established by India thousands of years ago, he said. Unity in diversity and collective progress as one family are the true identity of India, Adityanath aid. He said that Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the modern expression of this Indian philosophy. He said that today's India is confidently showcasing its strength and capability on the global stage. ''Soon, India will become the world's third-largest economy. This is not just a goal but a firm resolve. The achievements India has made in the digital revolution, start-up culture, and innovation are unprecedented.'' Referring to the just-concluded AI Impact Summit in Delhi, the chief minister said that heads of state from over 20 countries and representatives from more than 100 countries participated, acknowledging India's growing global role. During the occasion, Adityanath also extended greetings to everyone for the upcoming Holi festival. On this occasion, Uttar Pradesh's Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and ACS (Finance) Deepak Kumar, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Dr Shilpak N Ambule, and Global Indian School founder Atul were also present, the statement said.

