Telangana Pioneers AI Education in Schools

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the introduction of AI education in schools, enhancing students' skills. Plans include AI courses in polytechnic colleges and the establishment of Telangana Public Schools. The state will focus on quality education, modern facilities, and nutritional monitoring for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:05 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday emphasized the necessity of integrating Artificial Intelligence education starting from the school level.

During a high-profile meeting, Reddy called for immediate action in launching AI-oriented courses across polytechnic colleges and ATCs. This move aims to replace outdated courses with market-relevant skills, ensuring that students are job-ready upon completion.

The plan further strengthens with the establishment of 'Telangana Public Schools' in 100 constituencies, excluding Hyderabad, providing modern classrooms and facilities. Meanwhile, nutritional initiatives are planned for government schools, as are regulations for private school fees.

