Stranded in Dubai: MBA Students Safe Amid West Asia Airspace Closure

A group of 84 MBA students and four faculty members from the Indira School of Business Studies found themselves stranded in Dubai due to airspace closures prompted by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The annual study tour was abruptly interrupted, officials from the Pune-based institute confirmed on Sunday.

The students and faculty members, who are safely lodged in a motel in Bur Dubai, had their travel plans halted. Forty students were supposed to return on Saturday, with the remaining 44 scheduled for Sunday, but the closure prevented any immediate departures.

University authorities have been liaising with government bodies to ensure a prompt return to India. University officials assured that all necessary measures are in place to prioritize the safety of the students and staff while maintaining constant communication with their families.