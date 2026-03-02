Odisha Implements Heat Wave Safeguards for Educational Institutions

The Odisha government has rolled out a standard operating procedure to tackle heat wave challenges in educational institutions, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts intense summer conditions. This initiative targets safeguarding the health of students, faculty, and staff in anticipation of a sweltering season.

Authorities have instructed colleges and universities to reschedule classes and assessments to cooler morning hours when possible. Outdoor activities face restrictions during peak heat, unless unavoidable, in which case precautions are mandated. Institutions must guarantee the provision of safe drinking water and maintain oral rehydration salts across campuses.

Ensuring preparedness, campuses are called to inspect and repair water facilities, ready first aid resources for heat-related issues, and sensitize communities about protective measures against heat exhaustion. This directive applies to all state universities and degree colleges under the Higher Education Department.