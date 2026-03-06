Left Menu

Kerala's Rising Stars Shine in UPSC Civil Services Rankings

Kerala candidates express joy in the UPSC Civil Services Examination results, with R Sruthi securing the highest rank from the state at 18th. Sreeja J S and visually impaired Ajay Raj also laud their successes with family support. The UPSC rank list features 958 successful candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced its Civil Services Examination results on Friday, bringing joy to several candidates from Kerala. Among them, R Sruthi lead the state's achievers by securing the 18th rank nationwide.

Sreeja J S from Thiruvananthapuram, who earned the 57th rank, expressed gratitude to her parents for their support despite enduring hardships. Her father, a laborer, remarked emotionally over his daughter's success. Sreeja's accomplishment was achieved on her first attempt.

Ajay Raj, a visually impaired candidate from Kozhikode, secured the 109th rank. Making it his fifth attempt, Raj expressed appreciation for the continued support he received. The full rank list released by the UPSC includes 958 candidates qualifying for various services.

