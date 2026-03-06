Kerala's Rising Stars Shine in UPSC Civil Services Rankings

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced its Civil Services Examination results on Friday, bringing joy to several candidates from Kerala. Among them, R Sruthi lead the state's achievers by securing the 18th rank nationwide.

Sreeja J S from Thiruvananthapuram, who earned the 57th rank, expressed gratitude to her parents for their support despite enduring hardships. Her father, a laborer, remarked emotionally over his daughter's success. Sreeja's accomplishment was achieved on her first attempt.

Ajay Raj, a visually impaired candidate from Kozhikode, secured the 109th rank. Making it his fifth attempt, Raj expressed appreciation for the continued support he received. The full rank list released by the UPSC includes 958 candidates qualifying for various services.