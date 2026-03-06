Left Menu

Lighthouse Learning Group Partners with Early Learning Village for Strategic Expansion

Lighthouse Learning Group has partnered with Early Learning Village to expand a globally benchmarked early childhood education model in India. The collaboration combines ELV's child-centered approach with Lighthouse Learning's governance expertise to extend high-quality education to new cities while maintaining ELV's foundational values and academic integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:33 IST
Lighthouse Learning Group Partners with Early Learning Village for Strategic Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for India's education sector, the Lighthouse Learning Group has announced a strategic partnership with Early Learning Village (ELV), a Gurugram-based early years institution lauded for its child-centered philosophy and research-driven approach.

This collaboration aims to extend ELV's acclaimed education model into new urban areas across the country. With a strong focus on maintaining quality and integrity, the partnership will leverage Lighthouse's extensive governance expertise to ensure sustainable and thoughtful expansion.

Key figures from both organizations, including Priya Dhawan and Heba Zaidi Khosla of ELV and Prajodh Rajan of Lighthouse, emphasized the shared values and long-term vision that will guide their efforts to benchmark early childhood education standards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

Tensions Escalate Over Finland's Nuclear Policy Shift

 Global
2
Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

Turkish Airlines Suspend Flights Amid Iran Conflict

 Turkey
3
Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's Day

Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's D...

 India
4
EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

EU Explores Financial Aid for Druzhba Pipeline Resumption

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026