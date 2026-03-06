Lighthouse Learning Group Partners with Early Learning Village for Strategic Expansion
Lighthouse Learning Group has partnered with Early Learning Village to expand a globally benchmarked early childhood education model in India. The collaboration combines ELV's child-centered approach with Lighthouse Learning's governance expertise to extend high-quality education to new cities while maintaining ELV's foundational values and academic integrity.
In a significant move for India's education sector, the Lighthouse Learning Group has announced a strategic partnership with Early Learning Village (ELV), a Gurugram-based early years institution lauded for its child-centered philosophy and research-driven approach.
This collaboration aims to extend ELV's acclaimed education model into new urban areas across the country. With a strong focus on maintaining quality and integrity, the partnership will leverage Lighthouse's extensive governance expertise to ensure sustainable and thoughtful expansion.
Key figures from both organizations, including Priya Dhawan and Heba Zaidi Khosla of ELV and Prajodh Rajan of Lighthouse, emphasized the shared values and long-term vision that will guide their efforts to benchmark early childhood education standards in India.
