Pankaj Bhujbal Awarded Distinguished Academic Leadership Award

In the realm of education, recognition often transcends mere titles to spotlight the transformative effects of leadership on institutions and lives globally. This was exemplified recently when Mr. Pankaj Bhujbal, Hon'ble Trustee of Mumbai Educational Trust (MET), was awarded the 'Distinguished Academic Leadership Award' at the 5th CiiA Innovation Awards 2026.

Presented by Chief Guest Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan, the award acknowledges individuals making significant contributions in educational innovation and ecosystem enhancement. Mr. Bhujbal, also a Member of the Legislative Council of Maharashtra, has been pivotal in steering MET towards excellence in education, society, and culture.

His leadership at MET focuses on experiential learning, global alignment, and industry relevance, ensuring the institution thrives in diverse fields like Management, Media, Pharmacy, and K–12 education. His vision continues to shape MET's approach, rooted in the legacy of Founder Chairman Mr. Chaggan Bhujbal.

