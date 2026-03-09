Left Menu

Unapproved Haircut Sparks Parental Protest at School

A private school teacher allegedly forced a student to cut his long hair, prompting a protest from the boy's parents. The parents demanded the return of the hair, citing its religious significance. The school management has taken disciplinary action against the teacher. No police complaint has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a private school in the area, a controversial incident unfolded as a teacher allegedly forced a student to cut his hair, an action that sparked a protest from the student's family. The 6th-grade student claimed the teacher cut his hair without his consent.

The boy's mother explained that her son's long hair was part of a religious vow, and insisted that the school returns the hair removed under coercion. The incident led to a confrontation at the school premises, with parents demanding accountability.

Following the protest, the school management reported taking disciplinary action against the teacher. Sources indicate that, despite the parents' objections, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police authorities regarding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

