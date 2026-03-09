Unapproved Haircut Sparks Parental Protest at School

In a private school in the area, a controversial incident unfolded as a teacher allegedly forced a student to cut his hair, an action that sparked a protest from the student's family. The 6th-grade student claimed the teacher cut his hair without his consent.

The boy's mother explained that her son's long hair was part of a religious vow, and insisted that the school returns the hair removed under coercion. The incident led to a confrontation at the school premises, with parents demanding accountability.

Following the protest, the school management reported taking disciplinary action against the teacher. Sources indicate that, despite the parents' objections, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police authorities regarding this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)