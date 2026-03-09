Protest Erupts over Nursing Course Recognition at Mewar University

Seventeen Kashmiri students pursuing B.Sc in nursing at Mewar University in Chittorgarh were arrested on Monday following a protest due to their course's non-recognition. University officials indicated the protest disrupted the campus, with students demanding acknowledgement from the Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC) and Indian Nursing Council (INC).

The demonstration turned tense when one student attempted self-immolation, reportedly attempting to pour gasoline over himself. Police intervened promptly, preventing the act, and detained the students for further investigation. The protest exposed the students' claim they were misled by adverts suggesting full course recognition.

Shyam Gurjar, Gangrar SHO, disclosed the students resorted to extreme measures, reflecting deep frustration over administrative oversight. Authorities are investigating the claims and circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure student safety and resolve the recognition issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)