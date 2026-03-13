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Delayed Centre Funds Stall Scholarships for Jharkhand's Future

Jharkhand Minister Chamra Linda criticized the Centre for not releasing Rs 900 crore, delaying scholarships for SC/ST and OBC students. The state plans to modernize hospitals and establish institutions for better education. Efforts are underway to arrange funds and improve facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:21 IST
Delayed Centre Funds Stall Scholarships for Jharkhand's Future
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Jharkhand's Minister for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes Welfare, Chamra Linda, has criticized the central government for withholding approximately Rs 900 crore in funds, impacting the disbursement of post-matric scholarships for marginalized students in the state. During an assembly session, he expressed that the delay was obstructing efforts to enhance educational opportunities for SC/ST and OBC communities.

The minister assured that the state government is working to allocate resources internally to ensure swift scholarship payments. He emphasized the importance of these funds in modernizing healthcare facilities and highlighted plans to upgrade hospitals for tribal and SC communities with advanced diagnostic tools such as MRI.

Linda also revealed initiatives including the construction of 550-bed hostels and the establishment of a polytechnic at Ranchi's Birla Institute of Technology to offer specialized courses. Other projects comprise setting up educational centers for UPSC exam preparation, offering engineering and medical entrance coaching, and building cultural institutions to support student communities across Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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