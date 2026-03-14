Outrage Over Child Punished in Scorching Sun: School Under Fire
A class one student at a private school in Yelahanka Attur Layout, Bengaluru, was allegedly punished for being late by being made to stand in the sun for two hours. The child's parents have accused the school staff of misbehaviour. A case is registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident has surfaced in Bengaluru, where a class one student was reportedly made to stand under the harsh sun for two hours as a punishment for arriving two minutes late to school. This incident occurred at a private school in Yelahanka Attur Layout.
The child's parents have expressed outrage, accusing the school authorities of 'misbehaviour' and demanding an explanation. When questioned, the school principal allegedly responded in an arrogant manner, further escalating tensions.
A video exposing the incident brought it to public attention on social media platform 'X'. The Bengaluru City Police have responded, emphasizing that subjecting children to such treatment is a punishable offence under the Juvenile Justice Act. Authorities have also urged that no identifying information about the child be shared.
(With inputs from agencies.)