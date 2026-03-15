IIT-Kharagpur Joins Hands with Malda MLA for Tech-Driven Development

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has entered into a partnership with Malda Dakshin MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury to spearhead development initiatives within her constituency.

This agreement, part of IIT-Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marks a significant collaboration aiming to leverage technology for regional progress. The initiative is funded by the 'Bidhayok Elaka Unnayan Pariyojna' and facilitated by Mitra Chaudhury, with the institute acting as the implementing agency.

Key projects include setting up AI-driven classrooms and STEM labs in two Malda schools, alongside a solar lighting network enhancing security and community spaces. Collaboration with institutions like the Border Security Force and Eastern Railway further underscores the program's focus on education and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)