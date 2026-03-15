Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur Joins Hands with Malda MLA for Tech-Driven Development

IIT-Kharagpur partners with MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury to spearhead technology-driven development in Malda, focusing on education, public safety, and sustainability through AI-enabled classrooms and solar lighting projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:31 IST
IIT-Kharagpur Joins Hands with Malda MLA for Tech-Driven Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur has entered into a partnership with Malda Dakshin MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury to spearhead development initiatives within her constituency.

This agreement, part of IIT-Kharagpur's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marks a significant collaboration aiming to leverage technology for regional progress. The initiative is funded by the 'Bidhayok Elaka Unnayan Pariyojna' and facilitated by Mitra Chaudhury, with the institute acting as the implementing agency.

Key projects include setting up AI-driven classrooms and STEM labs in two Malda schools, alongside a solar lighting network enhancing security and community spaces. Collaboration with institutions like the Border Security Force and Eastern Railway further underscores the program's focus on education and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026