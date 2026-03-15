Tragedy in Rajkot: AIIMS Intern's Allegations Spark Arrests

A tragic event has come to light at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, Gujarat. Following the suicide of 25-year-old intern doctor Ratankumar Meghwal, who left behind a note accusing classmates of assault, five individuals have been arrested.

The incident occurred when Meghwal's body was discovered on a railway track near Ghanteshwar, with critical evidence including his personal belongings and a 17-page note found nearby. The note detailed ongoing harassment by classmates, reportedly due to suspicions about his personal relationships.

Authorities have condemned the harassment, charging the arrested individuals under relevant legal provisions. Despite these developments, the accused have been allowed by the court to sit for their upcoming final-year MBBS examinations under police watch. This case underscores the persistent challenges of mental health and support systems within educational environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)