Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajkot: AIIMS Intern's Allegations Spark Arrests

A tragic incident unfolded as a 25-year-old intern doctor at AIIMS in Rajkot, identified as Ratankumar Meghwal, died by suicide. A note left by Meghwal accused classmates of assault, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The case highlights ongoing issues of harassment and mental health in educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:45 IST
Tragedy in Rajkot: AIIMS Intern's Allegations Spark Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event has come to light at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, Gujarat. Following the suicide of 25-year-old intern doctor Ratankumar Meghwal, who left behind a note accusing classmates of assault, five individuals have been arrested.

The incident occurred when Meghwal's body was discovered on a railway track near Ghanteshwar, with critical evidence including his personal belongings and a 17-page note found nearby. The note detailed ongoing harassment by classmates, reportedly due to suspicions about his personal relationships.

Authorities have condemned the harassment, charging the arrested individuals under relevant legal provisions. Despite these developments, the accused have been allowed by the court to sit for their upcoming final-year MBBS examinations under police watch. This case underscores the persistent challenges of mental health and support systems within educational environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026