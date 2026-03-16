LTM and IIT-Kharagpur Forge Partnership for AI Workforce Training

LTM, a part of the Larsen & Toubro Group, has entered into a strategic alliance with the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur. This collaboration aims to design specialized training programs that enhance skills in artificial intelligence and related technologies for its employees.

The partnership merges LTM's industrial acumen with IIT-Kharagpur's academic strength, creating a platform for developing future-ready AI capabilities. Through targeted learning programs and hands-on workshops, the goal is to upskill and reskill employees to adapt to dynamic industry demands.

Gururaj Deshpande, LTM's Chief Delivery Officer, emphasized the need for continuous skill development, while Niloy Ganguly of IIT-Kharagpur highlighted the importance of integrating academic knowledge with industrial application.

(With inputs from agencies.)