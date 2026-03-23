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Karnataka Aims to Curb Mobile Addiction in Teens with New Policy

Karnataka's Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced plans to implement a framework regulating mobile and social media usage for students under 16. The initiative addresses concerns regarding mobile addiction's impact on youth and involves consultations with various stakeholders to draft comprehensive guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:45 IST
Karnataka Aims to Curb Mobile Addiction in Teens with New Policy
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Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, unveiled plans for a new policy to oversee mobile phone and social media usage among students under 16, addressing the rising concerns about their impact on young minds.

In response to questions raised by MLCs Pratap Nayak and Javare Gowda in the Karnataka Legislative Council, the Minister focused on the alarming issue of mobile addiction, which has seen weak enforcement despite existing regulations.

In collaboration with the IT Department, the administration is preparing detailed guidelines, emphasizing a balance due to modern technological demands. Bangarappa aims for the initiative to set a national precedent, ensuring benefits from digital tools without exposing children to harmful content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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