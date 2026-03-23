Karnataka Aims to Curb Mobile Addiction in Teens with New Policy

Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, unveiled plans for a new policy to oversee mobile phone and social media usage among students under 16, addressing the rising concerns about their impact on young minds.

In response to questions raised by MLCs Pratap Nayak and Javare Gowda in the Karnataka Legislative Council, the Minister focused on the alarming issue of mobile addiction, which has seen weak enforcement despite existing regulations.

In collaboration with the IT Department, the administration is preparing detailed guidelines, emphasizing a balance due to modern technological demands. Bangarappa aims for the initiative to set a national precedent, ensuring benefits from digital tools without exposing children to harmful content.

(With inputs from agencies.)