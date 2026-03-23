ISRO Chief Envisions 'Developed India by 2047'

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Monday articulated his belief that India will evolve into a developed nation by 2047, aligning with the vision titled 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

At the Calcutta University's convocation, where he received the Deva Prasad Medal for his remarkable contributions to India's space efforts, Narayanan emphasized the critical role of higher education institutions in driving national growth.

Highlighting India's development goals, he lauded the university's historical contributions to research and innovation since 1857, underscoring the essential collaboration between education and national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)