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ISRO Chief Envisions 'Developed India by 2047'

ISRO Chairman, V Narayanan, expressed confidence that India will emerge as a developed nation by 2047, aligning with the vision 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Speaking during Calcutta University's convocation, he stressed the role of higher education in achieving development goals and received the Deva Prasad Medal for his contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:42 IST
ISRO Chief Envisions 'Developed India by 2047'
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ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Monday articulated his belief that India will evolve into a developed nation by 2047, aligning with the vision titled 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

At the Calcutta University's convocation, where he received the Deva Prasad Medal for his remarkable contributions to India's space efforts, Narayanan emphasized the critical role of higher education institutions in driving national growth.

Highlighting India's development goals, he lauded the university's historical contributions to research and innovation since 1857, underscoring the essential collaboration between education and national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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