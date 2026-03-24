Left Menu

Galgotias Investo Pitch 2026: Empowering Young Innovators

Galgotias University hosted the 'Galgotias Investo Pitch 2026' to boost innovation and entrepreneurship among young people. This event connected aspiring entrepreneurs with investors, industry leaders, and offered insights into government funding. The university awarded an endowment grant to multiple startups, reaffirming its support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:13 IST
Galgotias Investo Pitch 2026: Empowering Young Innovators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Galgotias University recently concluded a successful two-day event, 'Galgotias Investo Pitch 2026', held on March 17-18, 2026. Organized as part of its dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among youth, the event provided a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and connect with investors and industry leaders.

The event featured important ecosystem stakeholders, including Amit Singal from Indicorn Angels, Tushar Vadera of SetMyCart, and Ravindra Yadav from ACIC GIET University Foundation, who engaged with startups to guide them on business growth strategies and access to venture capital. They emphasized the crucial role of startups in economic development and job creation.

Attendees also received valuable insights into government-backed funding and policies supported by Dr. R.K. Bharti and Mr. Sunil Kumar from MSME-DFO. Additionally, discussions led by Madhu Vadlamani explored Artificial Intelligence's role in enhancing business scalability. The university awarded Rs 18.5 lakh in grants to twelve startups, highlighting its ongoing commitment to nurturing the startup ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026