Galgotias Investo Pitch 2026: Empowering Young Innovators

Galgotias University recently concluded a successful two-day event, 'Galgotias Investo Pitch 2026', held on March 17-18, 2026. Organized as part of its dedication to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship among youth, the event provided a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and connect with investors and industry leaders.

The event featured important ecosystem stakeholders, including Amit Singal from Indicorn Angels, Tushar Vadera of SetMyCart, and Ravindra Yadav from ACIC GIET University Foundation, who engaged with startups to guide them on business growth strategies and access to venture capital. They emphasized the crucial role of startups in economic development and job creation.

Attendees also received valuable insights into government-backed funding and policies supported by Dr. R.K. Bharti and Mr. Sunil Kumar from MSME-DFO. Additionally, discussions led by Madhu Vadlamani explored Artificial Intelligence's role in enhancing business scalability. The university awarded Rs 18.5 lakh in grants to twelve startups, highlighting its ongoing commitment to nurturing the startup ecosystem.