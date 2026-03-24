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Cash Crunch Forces Jadavpur University to Seek State Aid

Facing financial difficulties, Jadavpur University has decided to request additional financial assistance from the West Bengal government to address its deteriorating infrastructure. Despite receiving partial funding earlier this year, the institution needs an extra Rs 22 crore to undertake urgent repairs, sustain research activities, and improve maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:03 IST
Cash Crunch Forces Jadavpur University to Seek State Aid
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Jadavpur University, struggling with financial constraints, has decided to approach the West Bengal government for additional funding. The university's executive council resolved to seek extra assistance to address critical infrastructure issues and support research activities, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Deteriorating conditions across the campus, including stalled maintenance work in hostels and academic buildings, have raised serious concerns. The situation intensified after a recent tragedy at RG Kar Medical College, where a youth died due to a lift failure, underscoring the urgent need for repairs.

Although the university received partial funding earlier this year, officials stated it was insufficient. The executive council is consequently seeking around Rs 22 crore to cover maintenance, purchase research tools, and complete pending tasks, aiming to improve the university's overall functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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