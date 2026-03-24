Cash Crunch Forces Jadavpur University to Seek State Aid

Jadavpur University, struggling with financial constraints, has decided to approach the West Bengal government for additional funding. The university's executive council resolved to seek extra assistance to address critical infrastructure issues and support research activities, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Deteriorating conditions across the campus, including stalled maintenance work in hostels and academic buildings, have raised serious concerns. The situation intensified after a recent tragedy at RG Kar Medical College, where a youth died due to a lift failure, underscoring the urgent need for repairs.

Although the university received partial funding earlier this year, officials stated it was insufficient. The executive council is consequently seeking around Rs 22 crore to cover maintenance, purchase research tools, and complete pending tasks, aiming to improve the university's overall functioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)