Vice President Graces IIM Ranchi Convocation with Innovative VR Case Launch

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to visit Jharkhand for the 15th convocation of IIM Ranchi, scheduled for March 28. The Vice President will award medals to seven outstanding students, honoring achievements across five MBA programs, while significant education leaders will join the event.

A highlight of the event will be the launch of IIM Ranchi's pioneering virtual reality case repository. This new educational tool is designed to transform traditional case study approaches, enabling students to engage directly with business scenarios using VR technology.

According to Professor Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director of IIM Ranchi, the VR initiative provides immersive industry exposure, allowing students to witness real-world operations and improve their decision-making capabilities by understanding the multi-dimensional nature of business challenges.