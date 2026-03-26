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JNU's Historic Promotion Drive Sets New Milestones in Faculty Careers

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced a significant accomplishment in its recruitment and promotion initiatives. The university processed 246 faculty promotions and filled 219 posts, marking it as the largest-ever faculty advancement drive. This move addresses previous criticisms of delayed promotions and aims for a transparent recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:22 IST
JNU's Historic Promotion Drive Sets New Milestones in Faculty Careers
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Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has executed an unprecedented recruitment and promotion exercise with 246 faculty promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), as announced through a post on X. This significant initiative follows criticisms of delays and a lack of transparency in the university's promotion processes.

In addition to the promotions, JNU filled 219 posts from February 2022 to 2026 with the executive council's approval. This includes 73 assistant professors, 110 associate professors, and 36 professors. The comprehensive recruitment and promotion drive also ensures diversity and inclusivity, appointing faculty from various categories including SC, ST, and OBC groups.

Throughout the process, faculty members were informed about application deficiencies impacting their promotion prospects. The university's proactive measures aim to eliminate recruitment backlogs pending since 2006, bolstering JNU's commitment to fostering an inclusive academic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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