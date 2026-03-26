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Galgotias University Shines on Global Stage with IEEE Honors

Galgotias University's IEEE Computer Society Chapter clinched the 'Best Computer Society Chapter' award in India and received a cash prize of USD 500 at the AICSSYC 2025. Furthermore, student Gaurang Pant earned the international Richard E. Merwin Student Scholarship, marking a milestone achievement for the university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:41 IST
Galgotias University Shines on Global Stage with IEEE Honors
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Galgotias University has achieved national acclaim with its IEEE Computer Society Student Chapter winning the 'Best Computer Society Chapter' award at the All India Computer Society Student & Young Professionals Congress 2025 held in Kolkata. Under the guidance of student leader Gaurang Pant, the chapter topped the Battle of Chapters competition.

The chapter's accolades are underscored by its inventive technical initiatives, engagement in community services, and exemplary leadership. The achievement was celebrated with a USD 500 cash prize, recognizing their remarkable contributions.

Additionally, Gaurang Pant, a B.Tech student at Galgotias, has garnered international attention by securing the Richard E. Merwin Student Scholarship. This acknowledgment not only commemorates Pant's efforts but also raises the university's profile within the global IEEE community.

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