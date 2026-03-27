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AI Chip Controversy: China's Military Links with U.S. Tech

Chinese universities with links to the People's Liberation Army have acquired servers containing restricted AI chips from Super Micro Computer. Amidst U.S. concerns, lawmakers urge a halt to these exports. Nvidia collaborates with the U.S. government on regulation compliance, while geopolitical tensions persist over AI technology sales to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:50 IST
AI Chip Controversy: China's Military Links with U.S. Tech

Chinese universities with military affiliations have acquired servers housing restricted AI chips from Super Micro Computer. The purchases occurred despite U.S. export restrictions aimed at preventing technology from boosting China's military capabilities.

The issue came under scrutiny after Super Micro's associates were charged with smuggling $2.5 billion worth of U.S. AI technology to China. The company claims innocence, citing that it fell victim to an elaborate scheme.

The U.S. senators call for a suspension of export licenses for advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, as tensions rise. Meanwhile, the escalating trade and technology war between the U.S. and China continues to unfold.

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