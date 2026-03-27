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Galgotias University's Rising Global Ranking in Computer Science

Galgotias University has achieved a 601–650 global ranking in QS World University Rankings 2026 for Computer Science and Information Systems. It is now 11th among private Indian universities in this field, reflecting a strong academic and research focus, and commitment to technology-driven education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:28 IST
Galgotias University's Rising Global Ranking in Computer Science
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Galgotias University has emerged as a significant player in technology education in India, as evidenced by its recent placement in the 601–650 band in the QS World University Rankings 2026 for Computer Science and Information Systems.

This recognition not only marks a milestone but also demonstrates years of dedication toward cultivating a robust academic and research ecosystem.

The university's standing, 11th among private institutions in India, underscores its focus on quality education, industry-relevant curriculum, and a commitment to advancing technology skills.

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