Galgotias University's Rising Global Ranking in Computer Science

Galgotias University has emerged as a significant player in technology education in India, as evidenced by its recent placement in the 601–650 band in the QS World University Rankings 2026 for Computer Science and Information Systems.

This recognition not only marks a milestone but also demonstrates years of dedication toward cultivating a robust academic and research ecosystem.

The university's standing, 11th among private institutions in India, underscores its focus on quality education, industry-relevant curriculum, and a commitment to advancing technology skills.