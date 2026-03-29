Bihar's Swift Success: Record Breaking Class 10 Results Announced

The Bihar School Examination Board announced the results of its Class 10 board exams on Sunday, revealing a remarkable pass rate of nearly 82%. Among those who excelled, Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui district and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali district emerged as top performers with outstanding scores of 98.4%.

Bihar's Education Minister, Sunil Kumar, shared these achievements, noting that Bihar stands out as the only state to have released Class 10 and 12 results as early as March, thanks to the rapid evaluation process facilitated by technology.

With Board Chairman Anand Kishor in attendance, it was noted that of 15,10,928 students sitting for the exams, 81.79% succeeded. The Class 12 results were declared on March 25, further emphasizing the state's commitment to timely educational outcomes.