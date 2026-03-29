Bihar's Record-Breaking Class 10 Results Announced

On Sunday, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results of its Class 10 exams, celebrating a pass rate of almost 82% among students.

Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween emerged as the top achievers with an impressive 98.4% each. The announcement, made by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar, highlighted the speedy evaluation process, made possible through technological advances, completed in just 12 days.

To further recognize outstanding students, the Bihar government doubled the prize money for the top candidates, awarding Rs 2 lakh for first rankers, as well as laptops and other accolades. The timely results enable students to pursue higher education opportunities promptly.