Bihar's Record-Breaking Class 10 Results Announced
The Bihar School Examination Board announced the Class 10 exam results, with nearly 82% of students passing. Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween topped with 98.4%. The results were declared promptly using advanced technology, facilitating future admissions. Prize money and rewards were announced for top-performing students.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results of its Class 10 exams, celebrating a pass rate of almost 82% among students.
Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween emerged as the top achievers with an impressive 98.4% each. The announcement, made by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar, highlighted the speedy evaluation process, made possible through technological advances, completed in just 12 days.
To further recognize outstanding students, the Bihar government doubled the prize money for the top candidates, awarding Rs 2 lakh for first rankers, as well as laptops and other accolades. The timely results enable students to pursue higher education opportunities promptly.
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