Unveiling KINETIKO: Transforming Early Childhood Through Sports

In Bangalore, the Hi-Kalpaa Chain of Preschools has taken a groundbreaking step in early childhood education with the unveiling of KINETIKO, an innovative sports curriculum tailored for children aged 2 to 6 years. This program, developed in collaboration with renowned cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, aims to seamlessly integrate structured sports learning into early education.

KINETIKO's curriculum spans four developmental levels, focusing on physical skills, confidence, and social development through movement and play. Chahal's insights into sports foundations have significantly shaped the program, ensuring it is engaging and age-appropriate, helping children cultivate discipline, focus, and fond childhood sports memories.

The launch marks a new era in early education, as KINETIKO also incorporates lesson plans, assessments, and professional training to offer comprehensive support. As early enrollment begins, Hi-Kalpaa's approach continues to pioneer experiential learning, with KINETIKO leading the way in fostering lifelong physical activity and learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)