Audit Uncovers Major Administrative Flaws at Himachal Pradesh University

An audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India flagged significant administrative lapses at Himachal Pradesh University, as unveiled in the state assembly. The report noted a dire shortage of faculty, with 27 to 37 positions unfilled between 2020 and 2023, affecting educational quality.

The audit accused the university of bypassing essential document checks in 186 appointments and ignoring UGC norms. This neglect has resulted in compromised teaching standards, detrimental to student learning.

Further, the report highlighted outdated curriculum, insufficient ICT-enabled classrooms, and inadequate research activities. It urged swift action to rectify infrastructure deficits like defunct scientific equipment and a malfunctioning ERP system.