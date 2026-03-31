Left Menu

Historic Gift by Investor Chris Rokos Establishes Cambridge School to Shape Future Leaders

Investor Chris Rokos has committed £190 million for the establishment of the Rokos School of Government at the University of Cambridge. Aimed at preparing future leaders for complex global challenges, the school will integrate various disciplines and leverage Cambridge's expertise. It will begin operations in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cambridge | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:47 IST
Historic Gift by Investor Chris Rokos Establishes Cambridge School to Shape Future Leaders
  • Country:
  • Canada

The University of Cambridge has announced a monumental initiative to establish the Rokos School of Government, funded by an unprecedented £190 million commitment from investor Chris Rokos. This significant donation is expected to be the largest ever to a British university, showcasing Rokos' dedication to transformative education.

The school is designed to equip future leaders to tackle increasingly complex domestic and international political landscapes. The project will be built within the Cambridge West Innovation District, utilizing the university's extensive resources in technology, sciences, and social sciences. Operations are set to commence in 2026.

Chris Rokos expressed his vision for the school to become a pillar of soft power for Britain, fostering innovation and leadership in a world facing rapid change. Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice emphasized the potential of the school in driving groundbreaking solutions to modern governance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vacancies

Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vaca...

 India
2
India will emerge as a world leader in renewable energy sector, says PM Modi at rally in Gujarat.

India will emerge as a world leader in renewable energy sector, says PM Modi...

 Global
3
UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

 United Kingdom
4
Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Claims

Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Clai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026