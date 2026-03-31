Historic Gift by Investor Chris Rokos Establishes Cambridge School to Shape Future Leaders

The University of Cambridge has announced a monumental initiative to establish the Rokos School of Government, funded by an unprecedented £190 million commitment from investor Chris Rokos. This significant donation is expected to be the largest ever to a British university, showcasing Rokos' dedication to transformative education.

The school is designed to equip future leaders to tackle increasingly complex domestic and international political landscapes. The project will be built within the Cambridge West Innovation District, utilizing the university's extensive resources in technology, sciences, and social sciences. Operations are set to commence in 2026.

Chris Rokos expressed his vision for the school to become a pillar of soft power for Britain, fostering innovation and leadership in a world facing rapid change. Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice emphasized the potential of the school in driving groundbreaking solutions to modern governance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)