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XLRI Launches Cutting-Edge Executive Programme in Project Management

XLRI announces admissions to its Executive Development Programme in Project Management, designed for senior professionals aiming to lead complex projects and drive organizational growth. Collaborating with TimesPro, the eight-month online course enhances strategic leadership skills and prepares participants for significant roles through advanced project management frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:53 IST
XLRI Launches Cutting-Edge Executive Programme in Project Management
  • Country:
  • India

XLRI, under the Xavier Labour Relations Institute, has unveiled its 11th batch of the Executive Development Programme in Project Management. This initiative is crafted for senior professionals aiming to spearhead intricate projects and nurture organizational expansion.

In collaboration with TimesPro, the programme spans eight months and features a live-online format. It is tailored to equip leaders with strategic insights necessary for driving innovation and organizational strategy. The curriculum, comprising nine modules, offers in-depth knowledge across various aspects of project management including financial decision-making and governance.

The compelling need for advanced project management skills is evident as industries worldwide anticipate a talent gap in project professionals by 2035. XLRI's programme, complete with a Delhi campus immersion, primes participants for elevated roles like programme managers or project directors, while providing lifetime access to tools like MS Project and JIRA.

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