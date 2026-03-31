Reviving the Legacy: Nalanda University's Modern Renaissance
President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes Nalanda University's revival as a symbol of national and international heritage during its convocation. The university aims to become a leading educational hub while honoring Buddhist scholarship traditions. Murmu lauds community initiatives and reiterates support for holistic education aligned with India's development goals.
- Country:
- India
Nalanda University's revival has been hailed as a symbol of national and international commitment to rejuvenating its ancient heritage in a modern context, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday. Speaking at the university's convocation, Murmu emphasized its historical importance as a centre of knowledge for eight centuries.
Highlighting Nalanda's potential to emerge as a leading global educational institution, Murmu noted the need for compassionate and critical thinking as the world grapples with complex challenges. She praised the university's community outreach and awarded degrees and gold medals to its diverse graduating body.
Murmu also underscored the institution's role in promoting sustainability and Buddhist studies, aligning with India's National Education Policy-2020. A visit to the Nalanda Mahavihara ruins underscored the historical resonance of the university's revival.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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