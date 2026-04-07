Department Changes Course on Transgender Student Agreements
The Education Department has ended agreements with several school districts and a college that aimed to protect transgender students. These deals, made under previous administrations, required schools to comply with federal civil rights law. The latest decision reflects a shift in policy interpretation under different administrations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 01:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Education Department announced on Monday that it has terminated deals made by previous administrations with five school districts and a college to protect transgender students' rights.
This decision marks a departure from the department's former role in enforcing these agreements, which required schools to adhere to federal civil rights laws.
This change is seen as a policy shift under the current administration, differing from the stances held during the Obama and Biden administrations.
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- Education
- Department
- transgender
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- rights
- agreements
- Title IX
- federal law
- districts
- Biden
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