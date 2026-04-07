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Resident Doctors Walkout: A Stand Against Pay Erosion

Resident doctors in England have commenced a six-day strike after rejecting a government pay deal. The British Medical Association claims that the offer fails to reverse years of pay erosion and staffing pressures. The government withdrew a pledge on specialty training posts after no agreement was reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:32 IST
Resident Doctors Walkout: A Stand Against Pay Erosion
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In England, resident doctors have embarked on a significant six-day strike after turning down a government pay proposal. This follows claims by the British Medical Association (BMA) that the deal does little to counteract years of pay erosion and ongoing staffing challenges. The walkout coincides with the Easter holiday, extending until the morning of April 13, after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's 48-hour ultimatum passed without resolution.

The government's response included the withdrawal of a promise to fund 1,000 additional specialty training posts, contingent on the agreement's acceptance. The BMA, which represents around 55,000 resident doctors, has been vocal, stating that the government's offer on pay and workforce adjustments is insufficient to tackle persistent issues such as historical below-inflation pay rises.

Critics of the government's stance, like Jack Fletcher from the BMA's resident doctors' committee, argue that the proposed reforms lack credibility and sustainability. Health Secretary Wes Streeting, however, insists the offer was favorable and regarded the strike as both unnecessary and harmful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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