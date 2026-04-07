UK Caps Student Loan Interest Amid Inflation Concerns

In a decisive move to shield graduates from burgeoning debts, Britain announced plans to cap student loan interest rates at 6% from September 2026. This intervention comes amid concerns that escalating Middle East tensions could further heighten inflationary pressures, leading to costly borrowing for students.

The current system of student loans in England and Wales has been widely criticised, with accusations directed at the government of overcharging graduates with excessive interest rates. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed intentions to reform and make the system fairer, responding to grievances within his own Labour Party about its current failings.

The Department for Education noted this cap would apply to plan 2 and plan 3 loans, providing immediate relief from inflation-linked interest hikes. Jacqui Smith, the skills minister, emphasized the necessity of these measures, describing the existing system as 'broken' and vowing continued efforts toward reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)